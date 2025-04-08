Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,816 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Gentex worth $155,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 17.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

