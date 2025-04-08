Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,932 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.99% of Exponent worth $135,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.83 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

