Gattaca plc (GATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gattaca Stock Performance

Shares of Gattaca stock opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Gattaca has a 12 month low of GBX 68.60 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.90 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.06 million, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.64.

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gattaca had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gattaca will post 6.0025957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gattaca

