Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of IT opened at $382.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.20. Gartner has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

