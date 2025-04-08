FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.0 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

