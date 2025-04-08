Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

