Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trimble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 79.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.