Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,517,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 10.22% of Platinum Group Metals worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.66.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.