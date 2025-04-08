Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Achieve Life Sciences

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

