Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 802.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus set a $148.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.