Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Alamo Group worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.71 and a 1 year high of $222.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

