Foxtons Group plc (FOXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.95 on May 16th

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 331.8% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foxtons Group Stock Up 3.4 %

FOXT stock opened at GBX 55.85 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.82. The company has a market capitalization of £170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.32 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Foxtons Group will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Foxtons Group

In related news, insider Chris Hough bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,294.30). Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

