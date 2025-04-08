Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.92% of Flutter Entertainment worth $881,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

FLUT opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion and a PE ratio of 969.59.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.