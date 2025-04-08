Fmr LLC Has $808.90 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426,019 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.95% of Elevance Health worth $808,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

ELV stock opened at $423.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

