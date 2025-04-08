Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.05. 2,374,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,994,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.08%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.