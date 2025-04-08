First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 111874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $522.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.54.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
