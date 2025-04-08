First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 111874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $522.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.