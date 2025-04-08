First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 493551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

