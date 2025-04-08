First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 493551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
