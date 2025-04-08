First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $215.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar traded as low as $118.57 and last traded at $120.38, with a volume of 4321282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
