First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $236.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $360.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.27. First Solar has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

