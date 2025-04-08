First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.55. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 1,625 shares traded.
First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.12.
First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 11.75%.
About First Northern Community Bancorp
First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.
