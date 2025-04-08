First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. 5,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

