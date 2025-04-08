First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$127.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.