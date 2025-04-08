First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 239.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,366 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

