Financial Survey: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK)

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Nukkleus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -2.62% N/A -18.22% Nukkleus N/A -117.96% 653.80%

Volatility & Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus has a beta of -5.87, meaning that its stock price is 687% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Nukkleus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.60 million 0.36 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Nukkleus $5.91 million 9.51 -$8.52 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nukkleus.

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Nukkleus shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Nukkleus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nukkleus beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

