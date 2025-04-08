Financial Contrast: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 VU1 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Actelis Networks and VU1, as provided by MarketBeat.

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 792.86%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than VU1.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actelis Networks and VU1″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.61 -$6.29 million ($0.84) -0.67 VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VU1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actelis Networks.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats VU1 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About VU1

(Get Free Report)

Vu1 Corp. designs, develops and sells mercury-free lighting products using its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It’s ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.