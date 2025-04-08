Financial Analysis: Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Volatility and Risk

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marui Group pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Marui Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 Marui Group $1.63 billion 2.07 $170.20 million $1.83 19.68

Profitability

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group. Marui Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Marui Group 10.31% 11.24% 2.68%

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Marui Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

