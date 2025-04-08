FIL Ltd Trims Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,423,652 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.58% of CGI worth $393,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,942,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,067,000 after buying an additional 128,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CGI by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 678,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth $286,970,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

