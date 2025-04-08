FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,038,329 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.78% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $524,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,199,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 128,916 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,395,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,976,000 after purchasing an additional 158,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,551,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 179,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

