FIL Ltd Has $288.56 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,364 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $288,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.