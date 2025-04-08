FIL Ltd Has $246.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.57% of Cencora worth $246,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:COR opened at $274.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.