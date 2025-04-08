FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.82% of Omnicom Group worth $477,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

