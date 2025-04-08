Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

