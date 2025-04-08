Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of XPO worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in XPO by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 0.4 %

XPO opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

