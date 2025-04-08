Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,058 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $41,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average of $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

