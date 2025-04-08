Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,519 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.50% of BellRing Brands worth $48,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 89,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,136 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,545.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at $72,608,418.09. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

