Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Floor & Decor worth $45,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

FND stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

