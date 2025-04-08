Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.86 and last traded at $167.36, with a volume of 20243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

