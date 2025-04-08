F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 33.3% increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,133.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,109.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.62. F&C Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 900.75 ($11.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.31).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.33% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Insider Activity

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.46) per share, for a total transaction of £988.32 ($1,258.04). In the last three months, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock worth $117,336. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.