FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 21st

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of FATBP opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

