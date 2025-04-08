Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Fastenal worth $96,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Fastenal by 440.7% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

