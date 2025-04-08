Faithward Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $19,100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,075.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359,859 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,347,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

