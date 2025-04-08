Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 610,658 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 639,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

