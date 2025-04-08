Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 8,903 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 6.8 %

BATS FJUN opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.58. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

