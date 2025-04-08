Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 285,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,960.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,624,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $362.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

