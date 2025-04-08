Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 298,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

