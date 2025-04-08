Faithward Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,183 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOV)

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:KNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $545,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA KNOV opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – November (KNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

