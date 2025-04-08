Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HII opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average of $205.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.