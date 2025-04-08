Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $281.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

