Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $135.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $98.46 and last traded at $102.02. 12,150,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 15,729,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.34.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

