Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 231908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Experian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPGY

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.